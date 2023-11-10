100 WVIA Way
Is BravoCon just another way for a deep-pocketed media platform to exploit reality TV stars?

Published November 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST
The cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" (L-R) Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Andy Cohen, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons attend "The Real Housewives of New York" premiere. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media)
Around 25,000 reality television fans flocked to Las Vegas for the annual BravoCon, which featured stars from “Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and more. The event came after Vanity Fair investigated claims of alleged abuse at Bravo’s shows, and as some past stars advocated for reality stars to unionize.

We discuss with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

