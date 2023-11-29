100 WVIA Way
Remembering Rosalynn Carter's advocacy for Cambodian refugees

Published November 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST
Rosalynn Carter returns the traditional greeting she receives from a double amputee as she and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, second from right, visit a hospital at Khao-I-Dang, June 5, 1985. The wounded Khmer has his wife and child with him in the hospital. Carter called for the U.S to resume diplomatic relations with Vietnam and help solve the Cambodian refugee problem. (Gary Mangkorn/AP)
Rosalynn Carter returns the traditional greeting she receives from a double amputee as she and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, second from right, visit a hospital at Khao-I-Dang, June 5, 1985. The wounded Khmer has his wife and child with him in the hospital. Carter called for the U.S to resume diplomatic relations with Vietnam and help solve the Cambodian refugee problem. (Gary Mangkorn/AP)

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is being remembered for many things, but one that we don’t hear as much about is her advocacy for Cambodian refugees in the 1970s during and after the genocide by the Khmer Rouge.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Soreath Hok, a Cambodian-American journalist, who recently received the Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.