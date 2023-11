Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Kibbutz Nir Oz spokeswoman Irit Lahav about why many residents are angry at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what they say is a failure to prevent and respond to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which left one-quarter of the kibbutz killed or kidnapped.

