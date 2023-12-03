The latest from COP28

This summer was the hottest on record around the world. In the U.S. alone, there have been at least 25 confirmed climate-related disasters this year with losses exceeding $1 billion. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And in September, wildfires in Canada affected air quality along the East Coast, turning the New York sky an alarming orange. The list goes on and on.

These are the kinds of issues the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, is trying to address.

The conference kicked off last Thursday in Dubai. Some 70,000 people are in attendance this year including world leaders, scientists, and climate activists.

What progress is being made on climate action at the world’s largest climate summit? And how effective have COP conferences been in addressing climate change broadly?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5