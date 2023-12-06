As the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ends, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening.

Israel’s latest war effort is focused on the southern parts of the strip, where millions of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. And as infrastructure in Gaza – including hospitals – is destroyed, aid organizations are struggling to reach those in need.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict – 70 percent of those killed are women and children according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. According to U.N. figures from before the seven-day ceasefire, 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million citizens have been displaced.

The ceasefire, which ended on Nov. 3o, allowed humanitarian aid to reach those trapped in Gaza. But what happens now that fighting has resumed? We check in with UNICEF on the efforts to provide lifesaving supplies to Gaza.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5