LeRoy Foster, 'Detroit's Michelangelo,' honored in largest show of his work ever

Published December 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST

What started as a museum show about Black realist painters in Detroit has turned into a search for a forgotten artist who paved the way decades earlier. LeRoy Foster was known as ‘Detroit’s Michaelangelo,’ a groundbreaking, openly gay artist who died relatively unknown. The next generation of painters are working to make sure he gets his due with the largest show of Foster’s work ever.

WDET’s Ryan Patrick Hooper reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

