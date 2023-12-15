100 WVIA Way
Ukraine has $52 billion EU aid package veoted by Hungary

By Joanna Kakissis,
Juana SummersGabriel J. SánchezPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST

At a summit this week, EU leaders voted to begin membership negotiations with Ukraine. But Hungary's leader Viktor Organ vetoed a $52 billion aid package.

