Wikipedia and the danger of trusting its facts

A recent Harper’s Magazine article used a partially fictionalized tale to demonstrate how Wikipedia can be and has been manipulated in small and large ways that can create facts without any basis.

The author of the piece is the magazine’s poetry editor Ben Lerner. He joins host Scott Tong for more on the dangers of Wikipedia, and its role as a force for good.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

