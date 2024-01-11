Scranton police officer shot, city schools under 2-hour delay

A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday, prompting the city and school district to issue alerts.

As of 8:14 a.m., both state and city police were on the scene at the corner of N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton where at least one suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire early this morning.

Scranton PD would not immediately share the officer's condition, but said one suspect and an officer are hospitalized at a local trauma center. In a statement, police said there's an active investigation.

Scranton Schools cited a state of emergency in the city for their classes beginning online at 10 a.m. on a flexible schedule.

courtesy SSD The Scranton School District issued an alert to students and families early Thursday due to "the ongoing law enforcement emergency."

This story will be updated as more information is available.