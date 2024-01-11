100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scranton police officer shot, city schools under 2-hour delay

By WVIA News
Published January 11, 2024 at 8:38 AM EST
A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday. At approximately 8:14 a.m., both city and state police are on the scene at N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday. At approximately 8:14 a.m., both city and state police are on the scene at N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton.

A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday, prompting the city and school district to issue alerts.

As of 8:14 a.m., both state and city police were on the scene at the corner of N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton where at least one suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire early this morning.

Scranton PD would not immediately share the officer's condition, but said one suspect and an officer are hospitalized at a local trauma center. In a statement, police said there's an active investigation.

Scranton Schools cited a state of emergency in the city for their classes beginning online at 10 a.m. on a flexible schedule.

The Scranton School District issued an alert to students and families early Thursday due to "the ongoing law enforcement emergency."
courtesy SSD
The Scranton School District issued an alert to students and families early Thursday due to "the ongoing law enforcement emergency."

This story will be updated as more information is available.
Local
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News