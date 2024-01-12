Plastic bottles shed invisible nanoplastics, study finds

According to a study by scientists from Columbia and Rutgers universities, plastic bottles shed invisible plastic particles on the inside. The study revealed that on average, a one-liter bottle of water contains about a quarter million invisible plastic particles, or nanoplastics.

We speak to scientist Phoebe Stapleton, who co-authored the study.

