Boeing says loose bolts caused door plug blowout on 737

Boeing still in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company continues to face heavy criticism following a spate of bad news stories.

After an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 flight had to perform an emergency landing due to a door plug blowing out, the airline grounded all of its similar models. The CEO reported that many loose bolts were found upon inspection, souring a once-strong relationship between Boeing and the airline. United Airlines is also considering pausing a new batch of planes from Boeing.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.