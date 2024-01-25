100 WVIA Way
Dana Farber Cancer Institute accused of manipulating study data

Published January 25, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST
A sign hangs from the Dana-Farber Cancer. (Charles Krupa/AP)
The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with the Harvard Medical School, has been accused of publishing studies that contain data manipulation. As a result of allegations from a molecular biologist, the institute says it has retracted six studies and is correcting 32 of them.

We speak with cancer reporter Angus Chen of STAT News.

