Researchers at this facility study ice to tell us our past, present and future

Published February 13, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
Richard Nunn and Curt La Bombard are curators at the National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, which holds the largest archive of ice in the world—containing some 25,000 meters. (Frani Halperin/H2O Media)
The National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, holds the largest archive of ice in the world. The ice is collected from the Arctic to Antarctica and holds information about temperature, sea spray, and the atmosphere preserved.

Frani Halperin of H2O Radio paid a visit to the facility and has our story.

