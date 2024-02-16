In 'Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts,' Crystal Wilkinson shares recipes, Black Appalachian stories

Former Kentucky Poet-Laureate Crystal Wilkinson‘s new book “Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks” is both a family memoir and a cookbook. She joins host Celeste Headlee to talk about it.

Book excerpt: ‘Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts’

By Crystal Wilkinson

Chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings. (Courtesy)

Corn pudding

Corn pudding. (Courtesy)

Grandmother’s blackberry cobbler

Grandmother’s blackberry cobbler. (Courtesy)

Pine lick mutton leg and gravy

Pine lick mutton leg and gravy. (Courtesy)

