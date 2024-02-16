Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Arctic prison

World leaders are reacting to the Russian state media reports that imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died Friday morning in the so-called “Polar Wolf” colony, among Russia’s harshest prison systems.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the death “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built,” adding that Russia is responsible.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Mary Ilyushina, a reporter on the foreign desk of The Washington Post, about Navalny, his work, and the global implications of his death.

