Climate scientist wins defamation case against right-wing bloggers: 'I hope it sends a message'

Climate scientist Michael Mann recently won a defamation case against two right-wing bloggers who criticized his scientific work and attacked him personally, comparing him to a convicted child abuser. He talks about the chilling effect that public and personal attacks have on scientists, and he hopes this court victory sends a message that discourages such attacks.

Mann speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the case and climate change.

