The News Roundup - International

Amid rampant gang violence, a major jailbreak, and a state of emergency, Haiti’s prime minister has announced his resignation. Now the Kenyan government, which had planned to send police to the Caribbean nation to assist in quelling the chaos, is rethinking its plan.

Aid from around the world is finally flowing into Gaza. The World Food Programme successfully delivered food for 25,000 people. And a ship docked in Cyprus for a month finally set sail for Gaza, taking almost 200 tonnes of aid in a pilot project.

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Donald Trump revealed that if he were to assume the presidency once again, he wouldn’t be in favor of sending any more aid to Ukraine in its bid to repel a Russian invasion.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

