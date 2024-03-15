100 WVIA Way
Week in politics: Ups and downs in court for Trump

Published March 15, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong discuss the latest in politics with Semafor’s Shelby Talcott and the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Tia Mitchell, including Friday’s decision from a judge in Georgia that District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on her election interference case against former President Donald Trump as well as the political fallout from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s speech calling for new elections in Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.