Neurodiverse prison unit protects, teaches inmates with autism

In a small prison unit in Albion, Pennsylvania, 45 inmates with intellectual disabilities and autism are learning social skills like how to greet each other. There are signs on one wall giving suggestions and sensory rooms where they can take a break if they’re overwhelmed.

The Neurodevelopmental Residential Treatment Unit at the State Correctional Institution is the only one in Pennsylvania — and one of only a handful around the country. Program manager Steven Soliwoda says it keeps inmates safer and also provides skills they’ll need when released.

Soliwoda discusses it with host Robin Young.

