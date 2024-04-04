100 WVIA Way
What should you listen to during the eclipse? We've got some recommendations

Published April 4, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse. (Marcos Brindicci/AP)
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Mike Moschetto share unexpected picks as you wait to view the eclipse.

Here & Now’s eclipse playlist

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place” by Shannon & The Clams

Watch on YouTube.

Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

Watch on YouTube.

When the Sun Hits” by Slowdive

Watch on YouTube.

The Sun And The Moon” by mewithoutYou

Watch on YouTube.

Cover of “Black Hole Sun” by Norah Jones

