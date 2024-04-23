100 WVIA Way
Arts program supports displaced children in Lebanon

Published April 23, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it is firing missiles into northern Israel in solidarity with Gaza. Israel is firing back into Lebanon.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians on both sides of the border have been displaced.

NPR’s Jane Arraf went to the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre to see an arts program aimed at the children who have fled their homes.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.