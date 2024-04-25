New York State's plans to give $30 million to local newsrooms: Why it matters

New York state passed a budget that allocates $30 million per year in tax credits to local newsrooms. The measure was pushed by a coalition of local publications, unions and other interests.

We get the latest on what this means for the state and for the national news industry from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

