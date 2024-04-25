100 WVIA Way
New York State's plans to give $30 million to local newsrooms: Why it matters

Published April 25, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT

New York state passed a budget that allocates $30 million per year in tax credits to local newsrooms. The measure was pushed by a coalition of local publications, unions and other interests.

We get the latest on what this means for the state and for the national news industry from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.