A ceasefire in Gaza is on the table

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:36 AM EDT
Smoke rise over the southern part of the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardment, as seen from the Israeli side from the border in Southern Israel, Israel.
On Mondaythere were glimmersof hope for theendofa 7-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the news that Hamas hadaccepted acease-fire dealnegotiated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. 

Butcelebrations were early. Israeli prime ministerBenjamin Netanyahu responded sayingthe proposal Hamas agreedto was “far from meeting Israel’s core demands.”

Only hours earlier,Israel ordered an evacuation of some 100,000 Palestinians from eastern neighborhoods of Rafah, signaling an invasionwas imminent.What does the path forward look like?

Maya Garg