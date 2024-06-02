Sunday Puzzle: Second in Line

On-air challenge: If you were to list the 10 digits from zero to nine alphabetically, the first two on the list would be EIGHT and FIVE, respectively. In this puzzle I'm going to name something that's second alphabetically in its category. You tell me what comes first.

1. Monday

2. Jupiter

3. Alaska

4. Columbus Day

5. Adverb

6. Diamonds

7. Adverb

8. Aries

9. Center fielder

10. Antarctica

11. Doc

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Bob Fecho, of New York City. Think of a well-known actor of the past whose last name is also a brand name. Remove the last letter of the actor's first name and you'll have a product produced by that brand. What is it?

Challenge answer: Alec Guinness, Ale

Winner: Corinna Christman of Chicago, Illinois

This week's challenge: Think of a famous writer with a three-word name. The first two letters of the last name followed by the first two letters of the middle name followed by the first two letters of the first name, in order, spell an adjective that describes this author today. Who is it?

