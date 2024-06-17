100 WVIA Way
If You Can Keep It: Biden says the economy is strong. How do Americans feel?

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton, Amanda Williams
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
Apples are displayed at a grocery store in San Anselmo, California.
TheBiden administration saysthe economy is strong. ButmanyAmericansarefeeling differently.

About 4 in 10 Americans feel their personal finances are in excellent or good shape. But less than a quarter of Americans feel the nation’s economy is in the same condition.That’saccording to a Pew Research Survey published last month. 

A Pew Research survey fromearlierMarchthis yearfound that nearly three quarters of Americans say strengthening the economy should be the president and Congress’ top priority. 

We explore how the Fed is responding to the numberoneissue on voters’ minds right now: the economy.

Lauren Hamilton, Amanda Williams