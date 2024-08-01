Election interference and the trial of Tina Peters

All over America, people who allegedly tried to interfere with the 2020 election on behalf of Donald Trump have been charged with crimes.

You’ve heard about Georgia, where Trump himself is charged as the head of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.

Fake electors and those who allegedly directed them are charged in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. But one case you might not have heard about is now headed to trial in Colorado.

It involves Tina Peters, the former clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, and a plot prosecutors say involved a local cloak and dagger scheme to steal voting machine data and get it in the hands of election hoaxers like My-Pillow’s Mike Lindell.

Peters is charged with several felonies and misdemeanors. Jury selection is complete and her trial is now beginning. We talk about it.

