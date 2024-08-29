EVENTFUL: Italian food, livestock and trains means something for everyone this Labor Day weekend
The unofficial last weekend of summer is upon us. So whether you are outdoorsy, a foodie or train enthusiast, there's plenty of things to do.
La Festa Italiana
Scranton’s annual celebration of Italian food and culture starts Friday, Aug. 30, and wraps up Monday, Sept. 2. The hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with the 11th Annual Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk at 10 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Scranton chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American service organization that serves porketta sandwiches every year.
“We have a line the whole entire time,” said Jim Sagona, chairman of the board at UNICO. “We can't make sandwiches fast enough.”
The very first La Festa Italiana was held in 1976. Sagona says the group made 60 pounds of porketta that year.
“They were afraid they weren't going to sell that much,” he said. “This year, we are doing 4,500 pounds.”
Roughly 100 volunteers will work 200 shifts and plan to serve more than 10,000 sandwiches throughout the weekend.
The annual mass in Italian will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Ave.
Sunday’s entertainment will include a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute Show, followed by fireworks. Dozens of acts will perform on two stages throughout the weekend.
New vendors this year include Lynn Sandy’s bakery and Chef Von & Mom.
Railfest
Also in Scranton, Railfest rolls along at the Steamtown National Historic Site Friday through Sunday. The event celebrates all things railroad with train rides, guided tours and live entertainment.
Most events are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and COLTS buses will offer free rides between Railfest and La Festa approximately every half hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
This year’s Railfest will highlight the Nickel Plate Road No. 759, which was constructed 80 years ago this month. Train and photography enthusiasts are invited to a “Nickel Plate Power & Prestige” event Friday and Saturday evenings, in which they can take photos of the Nickel Plate Railroad’s steam, diesel and passenger equipment. Tickets are $30.
Saturday only, short train rides to the Radisson will be offered along with tours of the historic Lackawanna Railroad Station. Tickets must be reserved in advance.
Big Boy Cab Tours are planned Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Wyoming County Fair
The Wyoming County Fair continues through Sept. 2. Country singer Ian Munisk performs Saturday, Aug. 31. A kids' Power Wheel demo derby, circus thrill show, extreme raptors and cornhole tournament are planned as part of the entertainment.
Displays will include livestock exhibits, a petting zoo, blacksmith demonstrations, sumo robots, a 4-H animal dress up contest and more.
Labor Day marks the last day of the fair, and seniors 60 and older will receive free admission. On Monday, organizers will host The Baby Show , a contest in which children up to four years old will be judged on “health and physical appearance.” Others contests will include tractor and truck pulls, a homemade chocolate cake bakeoff, an archery shoot and more.
Other events
- In This Together NEPA's third annual NEPA-QUE: Labor Day Celebration of Unions & Workers is Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre
- Sunday GIANT Flea Fair , "the largest flea market and farmer's market in NEPA" is hosted every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.
- Purse-suing Mental Health purse bingo at the Clarks Summit Fire Company event will raise funds and awareness for the Lake Foundation, a new nonprofit that aims to strengthen resources and education around mental health in NEPA.
- End of Summer Luau pop-up bar, including tropical drinks and ambiance, will be open Friday and Saturday at the Loft Wine Bar & Events on Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Stroudfest - The 15th Annual Labor Day Festival will be presented by the Sherman Theater on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors will line the sidewalks on Main Street in Stroudsburg and there will be live music at multiple stages throughout the day.