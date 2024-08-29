EVENTFUL: Italian food, livestock and trains means something for everyone this Labor Day weekend

The unofficial last weekend of summer is upon us. So whether you are outdoorsy, a foodie or train enthusiast, there's plenty of things to do.

La Festa Italiana

Scranton’s annual celebration of Italian food and culture starts Friday, Aug. 30, and wraps up Monday, Sept. 2. The hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with the 11th Annual Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk at 10 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Scranton chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American service organization that serves porketta sandwiches every year.

Submitted Photo / lafestaitaliana.org Peter Cognetti makes a porketta sandwich at La Festa Italiana. Because they always have a line of customers, they only offer sandwiches made one way.

“We have a line the whole entire time,” said Jim Sagona, chairman of the board at UNICO. “We can't make sandwiches fast enough.”

The very first La Festa Italiana was held in 1976. Sagona says the group made 60 pounds of porketta that year.

“They were afraid they weren't going to sell that much,” he said. “This year, we are doing 4,500 pounds.”

Roughly 100 volunteers will work 200 shifts and plan to serve more than 10,000 sandwiches throughout the weekend.

The annual mass in Italian will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Ave.

Sunday’s entertainment will include a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute Show, followed by fireworks. Dozens of acts will perform on two stages throughout the weekend.

New vendors this year include Lynn Sandy’s bakery and Chef Von & Mom.



Railfest

Also in Scranton, Railfest rolls along at the Steamtown National Historic Site Friday through Sunday. The event celebrates all things railroad with train rides, guided tours and live entertainment.

Picasa / National Park Service Passengers climb aboard for a train ride at a previous Railfest.

Most events are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and COLTS buses will offer free rides between Railfest and La Festa approximately every half hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

This year’s Railfest will highlight the Nickel Plate Road No. 759, which was constructed 80 years ago this month. Train and photography enthusiasts are invited to a “Nickel Plate Power & Prestige” event Friday and Saturday evenings, in which they can take photos of the Nickel Plate Railroad’s steam, diesel and passenger equipment. Tickets are $30.

Saturday only, short train rides to the Radisson will be offered along with tours of the historic Lackawanna Railroad Station. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Big Boy Cab Tours are planned Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

1 of 4 — Nickel-Plate-Road-759.jpeg This year’s Railfest will highlight the Nickel Plate Road No. 759, which was constructed 80 years ago this month. National Park Service 2 of 4 — track maintenance demo.jpg Railroad track maintenance demonstrations will be given at Railfest 2024. National Park Service 3 of 4 — NMIH.jpg The National Museum of Industrial History will set up a display at Railfest. National Park Service 4 of 4 — Delaware Lackawanna's Lehigh Valley 414 and Steamtown's Lehigh Valley 353 business car.jpg Delaware Lackawanna's Lehigh Valley 414 and Steamtown's Lehigh Valley 353 business car will be at Railfest 2024. National Park Service

Facebook / Wyoming County Fair The Wyoming County Fair starts Wednesday August 28 in Meshoppen.

Wyoming County Fair

The Wyoming County Fair continues through Sept. 2. Country singer Ian Munisk performs Saturday, Aug. 31. A kids' Power Wheel demo derby, circus thrill show, extreme raptors and cornhole tournament are planned as part of the entertainment.

Displays will include livestock exhibits, a petting zoo, blacksmith demonstrations, sumo robots, a 4-H animal dress up contest and more.

Labor Day marks the last day of the fair, and seniors 60 and older will receive free admission. On Monday, organizers will host The Baby Show , a contest in which children up to four years old will be judged on “health and physical appearance.” Others contests will include tractor and truck pulls, a homemade chocolate cake bakeoff, an archery shoot and more.

Facebook / Wyoming County Fair The fair, established in 1857 as a way to promote the county's agriculture, celebrates the local 4H with a livestock sale and various exhibits.

Other events