EVENTFUL: Cemetery run, multicultural parade and plant festival in store for sunny weekend

Along with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s, there are plenty of events planned for Northeast and Central Pennsylvania this weekend.



Walk/Run Through History (Or Die Trying)

Athletes and history buffs will enjoy the Forty Fort Cemetery’s event this Saturday. The inaugural Run/Walk through History (Or Die Trying) will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

“This is unlike most races,” said Jill Snowdon, a member of the race committee. “We’re going to start at the cemetery and go up along the levy system, which is perfect for a race because there’s no traffic. It gives people a beautiful view of the Susquehanna river, and then it’s just going to circle right back.”

Historical walking tours of the cemetery will be given during the run, and the Forty Fort Meeting House will be open.

“This is going to be a great event for us to showcase not only the cemetery, but also raise some badly needed funds,” said Andy Tuzinski, president of the Forty Fort Cemetery board of trustees.

1 of 3 — IMG_1380.jpeg Proceeds from the 5K and 10K race, which will start and finish at the Forty Fort Cemetery, will go towards maintaining the property. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_1387.jpeg The Forty Fort Meeting House will be open to the public for the event Saturday. It was the first church built in Northeast Pennsylvania. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_1384.jpeg The Pettebone family is buried in the cemetery, along with the founder of the Lackawanna and Bloomsburg railroad, and Henry Martyn Hoyt Sr., who served as Pennsylvania's Governor 1879-1883. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt, medal and one drink at the afterparty. Proceeds from the race will go towards maintaining the cemetery. The after-party will be held at Old Fort Brewing Company starting at 11 a.m.



Multicultural Parade & Festival

Wilkes-Barre’s 7th annual Multicultural Parade and Festival , a celebration of the region’s diversity, is slated for Saturday.

DAN KIMBROUGH / Submitted Photo Displays of Polish, Irish, Lithuanian, Hispanic and more ethnicities will be at the 7th annual Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South and South Main streets at 11 a.m. with a festival on Public Square to follow until 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown named Dan Kimbrough this year’s Grand Marshall. He's the founder of Park Multimedia and moved to Northeast Pa. in 2008 to teach media studies at Misericordia University. He has been an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his work and community involvement.

A conversation with Dan Kimbrough - Grand Marshal of the 2024 Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade Dan Kimbrough discusses his work in diversity, equity and inclusion and why it's important for people in NEPA to be exposed to different cultures. Listen • 4:45

“The idea that this is a multicultural region and that’s what drives industry has always been here,” Kimbrough said, referring to the coal miners who immigrated from Europe generations ago. "By being amongst people that are different from you ... it allows you to grow."

There will be cultural music, art and cuisine. Disability advocates, churches and several ethnic groups will take part.



Other events

Carbon County PlantFest will be a gathering of green thumbs in Lehighton. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food vendors and plants for sale.

The 8th Annual Welcoming Scranton Celebration , hosted by the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, is part of Welcoming Week. The national tradition is a movement to make people feel like they belong. The local celebration in Scranton is in conjunction with the South Side Farmers Market. Located at 526 Cedar Avenue, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oktoberfest at Mohegan Pennsylvania runs Friday night and Saturday. Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, a cornhole tournament and live entertainment are on the schedule.

Fringe Happy Hour will celebrate Scranton Fringe’s official brew: The Fringe Red Ale. The happy hour is Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Groove Brewing in Scranton. A donation of $2 from every beer sold will benefit Scranton Fringe.

The Lebanese Heritage Festival celebrates the region’s decades-old connection to Lebanese culture and cuisine. The festival begins at noon on Sunday, Sept. 15, and ends at 7 p.m. at Saint Ann Maronite Church in West Scranton.