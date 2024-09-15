100 WVIA Way
Alt.Latino celebrates Latino Heritage Month with a Tiny Desk takeover

By Felix Contreras,
Ayesha RascoeAnamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 15, 2024 at 7:42 AM EDT

NPR's Alt.Latino takes over the Tiny Desk concerts for the next four weeks in celebration of Latino Heritage Month.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.