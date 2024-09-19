Jocelyn Bioh on bringing 'Jaja’s African Hair braiding' to the stage

JocelynBiohhas had abusyyear.

She’sthe playwright behind the critically acclaimedproduction “Jaja’s AfricanHair braiding ”which opened at D.C.’s Arena Stage Theatre last week.

The play was nominated for five Tony Awards this year. The show’s costume designer, Dede Ayite, won a Tony for Best Costume Design of a Play. The play’s hair stylist Nikiya Mathis was awarded a Special Tony for Hair and Wig Design.

Bioh was also recently awarded the biennial Horton Foote Prize for her work. The Prize is awarded to an American playwright for an original work of exceptional quality.

And in the last year, she also became a mother.

Shejoins us to discuss the inspiration behind “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” andwhy she wants to tell more stories from the African diaspora.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5