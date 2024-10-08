100 WVIA Way
Hurricane Milton's path toward Florida

By Kathryn Fink,
Juana SummersCourtney Dorning
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Austen Flannery, a meteorologist at National Weather Service's Tampa Bay Office, about Hurricane Milton's current path toward Florida.

