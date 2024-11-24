100 WVIA Way
COP29 concludes with a controversial deal

By Jeff Brady,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 24, 2024 at 7:49 AM EST

Climate negotiators struck a controversial $300 billion deal from industrialized countries to vulnerable nations to better protect themselves from climate change.

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.