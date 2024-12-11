Tech titan Google says its new chip will revolutionize the future of computing

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

So Michel, Google says it's made a chip - a new chip - that they consider a major milestone on the road to the future of computing.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK, say more. What is it?

MARTÍNEZ: It's called Willow.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JULIAN KELLY: Looking to the future with Willow, we continue our journey towards building large-scale and useful error-corrected quantum computers that will push the boundaries of science in the exploration of nature.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Julian Kelly from Google's Quantum AI team in a video released by the company. We should note that Google is among NPR's financial supporters, though we cover them the same way we do everyone else.

MARTIN: OK, A, I am not too proud to ask. What is quantum computing?

MARTÍNEZ: Glad you asked. I don't know. Here's someone who does, though - Seth Lloyd, a professor of quantum mechanical engineering at MIT.

SETH LLOYD: Their ability to do multiple tasks at once allows them to explore a much larger range of possibilities than is available to classical computers, which can really only do one thing at a time.

MARTIN: OK, a multitasking computer. Got it.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Now, so apparently, Michel, all it has to do with is bits, the smallest pieces of digital information. A bit is binary. Its value is either one or zero. In a quantum system, the equivalent is called a quantum bit, or a qubit.

LLOYD: It can be all zero, or it can be 99% zero, or it can be 50% zero and 50% one.

MARTIN: OK. And that is important why?

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, isn't it obvious, Michel?

MARTIN: I mean, yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, quantum (laughter)...

MARTIN: I'm just asking you. I mean, I knew. I just wanted to know if you knew.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, good. I'm glad. I'm glad.

MARTIN: Yeah, exactly.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, quantum chips apparently can carry out kinds of complicated calculations that really are far faster than regular computers. Google claims that in one test, Willow actually solved an abstract math problem in five minutes, a problem that would take most powerful supercomputers 10 septillion years to complete.

MARTIN: Ten septillion.

MARTÍNEZ: Fun fact - it's more years, Michel, than the universe has actually existed.

MARTIN: OK. So a quantum computer is crazy fast. The most important question is, what can it do for us?

MARTÍNEZ: Well, Google says all kinds of things. So let's hear another clip from that video.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KELLY: With future commercially useful applications in areas like pharmaceuticals, batteries and fusion power.

MARTÍNEZ: So in theory, for example, quantum computers could better predict how a new drug might interact with the body.

MARTIN: Do we know why it's been so challenging for scientists to design quantum computers until now?

MARTÍNEZ: Well, it turns out qubits can get scrambled during calculation. So the more of them a machine tries to use, the more errors seep in. And Google says the technology has a new way to correct errors. Let's hear from MIT's Seth Lloyd again.

LLOYD: There's still a long way to go. But being able to have a quantum computer, where they can actually correct the errors that occur, is a huge step towards making a scalable quantum computer.

MARTIN: Which could eventually help us unlock some of the secrets of the universe. I mean...

MARTÍNEZ: Why don't we have smart people explain this stuff to all of us (laughter)?

