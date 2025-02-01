BOOKMARKS: Recommendations focus on what to read for Black History Month

February is Black History Month.

Black authors have a myriad of stories to tell. As this week's recommendations illustrate, they've been doing so across every genre.

From fiction to non-fiction, children's books, young adult novels and more, it's easy to find something to love.

While these books are great recommendations at any time of the year, February might be the perfect month to get started.

Happy reading!

Glynis Johns, founder and CEO of Black Scranton Project

Book: "The Fire Next Time"

Author: James Baldwin

I would like to recommend "The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin. I think one thing that surprised me that I admired the most about this book is how timely it was, how quick of a read it was, and also getting some deeper insights into the thoughts of James Baldwin as a thought leader, grappling with society, the black freedom struggle, what community means, and how you navigate as a young person, especially in New York City.

It made me think about Black History Month now, and our theme, "A Labor of Love." And there's one line that stuck with me in particular, where he says, "the person who just trusts himself has no touchstone for reality. For this Touchstone can be only oneself."

So if you have time this month, I highly recommend this one.

Amber Viola, author of "72 Hours of Hell: My time in the VA"

Book: "Messy Bessey"

Author: Patricia and Fredrick McKissack

This was the first book that I remember being read to me by my mom, about a little black girl with curly hair that looked just like me.

This is now one of my favorite books that I also read and share that experience with my daughter.

Dan Kimbrough, owner of Park Multimedia

Book: "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March"

Author: Lynda Blackmon Lowery

I'm recommending this book because it's the story of my aunt, Lynda Lowery, and Joanne Bland, two of the youngest marchers who joined Martin Luther King Jr. on the march from Selma to Montgomery protesting for voting rights back in 1965.

It's a young adult novel, so it takes out some of the graphic story from Bloody Sunday and all those events, but it's a great way for young individuals to learn how it's possible for you to take action and stand up for those things that are important to you.

Brenda K. Johnson, retired U.S. Army Major

Book: "The Grift: The Downward Spiral of Black Republicans from the Party of Lincoln to the Cult of Trump"

Author: Clay Cane

The book I recommend is "The Grift" by New York Times, Best Selling Author and Urban View newscaster Clay Cane about the downward spiral of the black Republicans from the party of Lincoln to the cult of Trump.

The book provides a history of how we got to where we are right now. I highly recommend this book. It is historically sound and reads just like a powerful novel.

Lydia McFarlane, WVIA News Healthcare reporter

Book: "Half of a Yellow Sun"

Author: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

For fans of historical fiction and lyrical prose, this one’s for you.

Ngozi Adichie paints a portrait of 1960s Nigeria as revolution looms through the eyes of three vastly different characters. Their storylines converge as the Nigerian Civil War begins, showcasing how wartime devastation does not discriminate. The story follows Ugwu, a young houseboy of a university professor. Olanna is the professor’s mistress, who left her life of privilege and luxury in Lagos to live in a rural college town with her new lover. Lastly, we see the war through the eyes of Richard, an English expat living in Nigeria who is enamored with Olanna’s twin sister.

I read this during my senior year of college for a class called “Narratives of Gender and Conflict.” My class explored the themes of race, class, education and privilege while learning the history of Nigeria’s Civil War. With a romance subplot, the book highlights the need for human connection during times of tragedy and chaos. It deals with such heavy themes, but it’s a beautiful story about the strength of the human spirit and heart, emphasizing the importance of finding the light during times of darkness.

You don’t have to know much about the Nigerian Civil War to read this book. If you’re a history buff like myself, you’ll appreciate learning the ins and outs of a relatively modern war through these complex fictional characters. You’ll come away from the book not only with insights on war and peace, love and hate and the human condition, but with a history lesson on a war that has shaped Nigerian politics.

Sarah Scinto, Morning Edition Host and WVIA News Reporter

Book: "Call Us What We Carry: Poems"

Author: Amanda Gorman

Like many people, I became obsessed with Amanda Gorman's poetry when she read a poem at the presidential inauguration in 2021.

Much of her work in "Call Us What We Carry" beautifully captures the collective grief of the global pandemic.

I love when a stanza or line of a poem just hits you and you're left staring out at the room because you have to process the brilliance or incisiveness of what you just read.

Gorman is a master of that, and I highly recommend listening to the audiobook version. Poetry is wonderful to read, but even better to hear.

That's all for this edition of Bookmarks. Look for the next feature on February 15.

Since we'll have just missed Valentine's Day, we'll round up some Romance recommendations.

Want to talk about a book you loved? Email sarahscinto@wvia.org with Bookmarks in the subject line.

