Movie Watch: Spring movies to get excited about

The film industry had a difficult 2024, hobbled by strike delays, still recovering from the pandemic. But this year is expected to be Hollywood's big comeback. And to give us a sneak peek at the films it's coming back with, at least through Memorial Day, here's Bob Mondello.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Movie trailers feel awfully urgent this spring - pounding scores, earnest entreaties, huge stakes - almost as if Hollywood knows that to come roaring back, it needs to shock and awe.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) When the need for certainty is absolute, and the odds are deemed impossible, the mission falls to him.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Should he choose to accept.

MONDELLO: Oh, he accepts, even if it means hanging off a plane or riding a motorcycle off a cliff for real, because this is "Mission impossible: The Final Reckoning."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING")

VING RHAMES: (As Luther Stickell) You've always been on the right side, brother. I have no regrets. Neither should you.

MONDELLO: Neither should anybody. It's been quite a ride for almost three decades now, with Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING")

TOM CRUISE: (As Ethan Hunt) I need you to trust me - one last time.

MONDELLO: You got it, Tom. And he's not the only former Brat Packer riding to Hollywood's rescue. With "The Outsiders" now a musical on Broadway, his long-ago castmate in that one, Ralph Macchio, is also returning to his roots.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "KARATE KID: LEGENDS")

RALPH MACCHIO: (As Daniel) You knew Mr. Miyagi?

JACKIE CHAN: (As Mr. Han) I did not come looking for Sensei Miyagi.

MONDELLO: Whoa, that's Jackie Chan.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "KARATE KID: LEGENDS")

CHAN: (As Mr. Han) I came looking for you.

MONDELLO: And he's brought along a new protege they're going to tag-team train in "Karate Kid: Legends." Another legend, Robert De Niro, will star in a new Mafia epic playing mob boss Vito Genovese...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE ALTO NIGHTS")

ROBERT DE NIRO: (As Frank Costello) Where do I start?

MONDELLO: ...And also playing rival mob boss Frank Costello.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE ALTO KNIGHTS")

DE NIRO: (As Frank Costello) You're going down a very dangerous road.

(As Vito Genovese) And we ain't been down dangerous roads before? But that's the risk you take. Me? I take that risk.

(As Frank Costello) Yeah, but you're not where I am. I give to charities, I pay my taxes.

MONDELLO: De Niro meets De Niro in "The Alto Knights."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE ALTO KNIGHTS")

DE NIRO: (As Vito Genovese) Let's remember something. I put you where you are today.

MONDELLO: And Michael B. Jordan has a similar double assignment in the thriller "Sinners."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SINNERS")

DAVID MALDONADO: (As character) You twins?

MICHAEL B JORDAN: (As character) Nah, we cousins.

MONDELLO: Directed by "Creed" and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" features Jordan as troubled twins Smoke and Stack.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SINNERS")

JORDAN: (As characters) We've been gone a long time. We back now.

MONDELLO: If double casting seems tricky, it's child's play next to what Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho does in his cloning epic "Mickey 17," where Robert Pattinson's title character gets killed again and again...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MICKEY 17")

MARK RUFFALO: (As Kenneth Marshall) You're an expendable. You're here to be expended.

ROBERT PATTINSON: (As Mickey Barnes) Every time I died, they just printed me out again.

MONDELLO: ...Until one day he met himself.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MICKEY 17")

PATTINSON: (As Mickey Barnes, screaming) I'm multiple.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Is that a problem?

RUFFALO: (As Kenneth Marshall) In the case of multiples, we exterminate every individual.

MONDELLO: Oh, right - that's what makes him expendable. Also expendable, at least in the eyes of their handlers, "Thunderbolts," Marvel's latest team of antiheroes and minor superheroes.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THUNDERBOLTS")

HANNAH JOHN-KAMEN: (As Ava Starr) Who are you?

LEWIS PULLMAN: (As Robert Reynolds) I'm Bob.

MONDELLO: Some of them very minor. Less super, but plenty lethal is Rami Malek as a CIA tech guy who everyone underestimates in "The Amateur."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE AMATEUR")

HOLT MCCALLANY: (As Moore) I don't think you could beat a 90-year-old nun in an arm-wrestling match.

RAMI MALEK: (As Charles Heller) Do you ever account for the things I'm good at?

MONDELLO: That would be a no.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE AMATEUR")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As character) We got a ping in Rome.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #5: (As character) He's in London.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #6: (As character) He just got on a bus in Prague.

LAURENCE FISHBURNE: (As character) He practically invented half of our surveillance. Maybe y'all misjudged this individual.

MONDELLO: And speaking of misjudging, Michael Fassbender gets totally blindsided in "Black Bag," a Steven Soderbergh spy thriller, when he's tasked with plugging an information leak.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BLACK BAG")

DANIEL FEARN: (As character) How long do you think you'll need?

MICHAEL FASSBENDER: (As George Woodhouse) Give me two weeks.

FEARN: (As character) Thousands of innocent people will die.

FASSBENDER: (As George Woodhouse) OK, one week. Who's the suspect?

FEARN: (As character) Your wife.

MONDELLO: That would be Cate Blanchett, who's also a spy.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BLACK BAG")

CATE BLANCHETT: (As Kathryn Woodhouse) I can feel when you're watching me.

FASSBENDER: (As George Woodhouse) Sorry.

BLANCHETT: (As Kathryn Woodhouse) I like it.

MONDELLO: Life or death situations not what you're looking for in your leisure time? There are sweeter stories, too - quite a few about animals. In the friend, Naomi Watts inherits her mentor's great dane when he dies.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE FRIEND")

NAOMI WATTS: (As Iris) You OK, bud?

(As Iris) I could feel him missing Walter in the same way I did.

MONDELLO: The Legend Of Ochi is about a town terrified by a fearsome, mythical critter...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE LEGEND OF OCHI")

HELENA ZENGEL: (As Yuri) You're not like they say.

MONDELLO: ...That doesn't seem all that fearsome to one little girl.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE LEGEND OF OCHI")

FINN WOLFHARD: (As Petro) Yuri, what is this?

ZENGEL: (As Yuri) I'm taking him home.

MONDELLO: And an English teacher in Argentina saves the life of - and to his great annoyance is then adopted by - a more down-to-earth critter that ends up helping him with his students.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE PENGUIN LESSONS")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #7: (As character) Why do you have a penguin on your desk?

STEVE COOGAN: (As Mr. Michell) To get you all to pay attention. If you keep this between ourselves, then I'll let you all feed him some fish at lunchtime. Deal?

MONDELLO: "The Penguin Lessons" is based on a true story. If animals don't appeal, there's always sports to provide inspiration, say, for a determined woman underdog in "Uppercut"...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "UPPERCUT")

LUISE GROSSMANN: (As Toni Williams) Just give me one chance, OK?

RHAMES: (As Elliott Duffond) So you want to box.

GROSSMANN: (As Toni Williams) And I want you to train me.

MONDELLO: ...Or a woman who makes professional wrestling her calling in "Queen Of The Ring."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "QUEEN OF THE RING")

EMILY BETT RICKARDS: (As Mildred Burke) I'm actually the highest-paid female athlete.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #8: (As character) In Washington?

RICKARDS: (As Mildred Burke) In history.

MONDELLO: "Eephus" is about aging baseballers and their trips.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "EEPHUS")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #9: (As character) Eephus pitch is a type of curveball so unnaturally slow that it confuses the batter, makes it lose track of time.

MONDELLO: And then there's an athlete story that's less inspiring, "Magazine Dreams," about a bodybuilder hopped up on steroids and obsessed with making the cover of a fitness magazine.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MAGAZINE DREAMS")

JONATHAN MAJORS: (As Killian Maddox) Like my deltoids? Judges always say they're too small. Think they're liars?

TAYLOUR PAIGE: (As Pink Coat) Everyone's a liar.

MONDELLO: Jonathan Majors was expected to earn Oscar recognition for "Magazine Dreams" until an assault and harassment conviction derailed the film's opening. His performance remains mesmerizing. While we're talking performance, there's a film called "The Performance" about a 1930s tap dancer.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE PERFORMANCE")

JEREMY PIVEN: (As Harold) I've been polite and nice, you know? I've said, yes, sir and no, sir. And it's OK that you underpaid me 'cause I love to dance.

MONDELLO: When he finally gets an invitation to perform, there's a catch. He'll be dancing for the Nazis.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #10: (As character) Harold doesn't even look Jewish.

ADAM GARCIA: (As Benny) People like you are trying to get out of there. Do any of you read a newspaper?

MONDELLO: Sorry, things have gotten dark again. There are also some straight-up comedies, including a Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang remake of "The Wedding Banquet," about two couples - one gay, one lesbian - who stage a fake wedding.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WEDDING BANQUET")

BOWEN YANG: (As Chris) Min's grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law.

LILY GLADSTONE: (As Lee) What are we supposed to do, exactly?

YANG: (As Chris) We got to de-queer the house. God, you have so much lesbian literature.

MONDELLO: A wedding also figures in "Ex-Husbands" about three generations in a family of inept spouses.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "EX-HUSBANDS")

RICHARD BENJAMIN: (As Simon Pearce) We're getting a divorce, your mother and I.

GRIFFIN DUNNE: (As Peter Pearce) Is there someone else?

BENJAMIN: (As Simon Pearce) Not at the moment, but say I got 30 good years left in me.

DUNNE: (As Peter Pearce) Thirty?

BENJAMIN: (As Simon Pearce) Twenty, twenty-five.

DUNNE: (As Peter Pearce) You'll be 110.

MONDELLO: Also playing the elder card, the assassin comedy "Old Guy" makes an aging hitman work with a Gen Z hit dude...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "OLD GUY")

CRISTOPH WALTZ: (As Danny Dolinski) You can do as I say.

COOPER HOFFMAN: (As Wihlborg) Sure thing, Obi-Wan.

MONDELLO: ...While in "Riff Raff," former criminal Bill Murray gets drawn back into domestic squabbles at a family gathering.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RIFF RAFF")

PETE DAVIDSON: There was a food incident. Rocco - if it's OK, I would just really like to torture him a little bit, if it's OK.

BILL MURRAY: (As Leftie) Shouldn't have done that, Rocco. Yeah, knock yourself out.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE: (As Ruth) Oh, my God. Are we all going to die?

MONDELLO: Even in family films, that question comes up occasionally, say, from the animated characters who must fight off a zombie attack in "Night Of The Zoopocalypse."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NIGHT OF THE ZOOPOCALYPSE")

GABBI KOSMIDIS: (As Gracie) Did you just punch my grandma in the face?

DAVID HARBOUR: (As Dan) Sorry, kid, but your grandma's a monster.

MONDELLO: There's also a "Looney Tunes" movie, "The Day The Earth Blew Up."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE")

ERIC BAUZA: (As Porky Pig) There's only one person that can do the job, Daffy Duck.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #11: (As character) The duck?

BAUZA: (As Porky Pig) That's right. The duck.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #11: (As character) You got to be kidding me. Who greenlit this garbage?

MONDELLO: Some popular digital worldbuilding comes to the big screen...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "A MINECRAFT MOVIE")

JACK BLACK: (As Steve) A wonderland where anything you can imagine is possible, as long as what you imagine can be built out of blocks.

MONDELLO: ..."A Minecraft Movie." And a story we all know from an animated classic returns as live-action.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SNOW WHITE")

GAL GADOT: (As the Evil Queen) Magic Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?

ANSU KABIA: (As the Huntsman) The Queen is evil. You must flee into the woods.

MONDELLO: And what will Snow White find in the woods? Dwarves - seven of them.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SNOW WHITE")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #12: (As character) It's a human.

RACHEL ZEGLER: (As Snow White) What did you think I was?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #12: (As character) Nothing.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #13: (As character) Ghost.

MONDELLO: Hi-ho, hi-ho, it's off to films we go. I'm Bob Mondello.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAITING ON A WISH")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAITING ON A WISH")

ZEGLER: (Singing) Hoping somehow, some way, There comes a miracle to find me. I close my eyes and see the girl I'm meant to be.

