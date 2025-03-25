100 WVIA Way
Why some Los Angeles homes are being built to resist wildfires — and some aren't

By Lauren Sommer
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT

The wildfires in LA were so large, they burned areas that weren't considered at risk. That means as residents start the process of rebuilding, thousands of them won't be required to use fire-resistant building materials. Experts say those materials dramatically reduce the chance a house will burn. But now, Los Angeles officials are changing the rules to require more homeowners to use these materials - a rare example of tightening the rules post-disaster, instead of loosening them.

Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.