AllOne Foundation & Charities celebrates 10 years of changing lives in our communities

AllOne Foundation & Charities (AOF&C) kicked off its 10th anniversary with a powerful message: community service and collaboration are the heart of meaningful change.

Students from Penn State Hazleton, Hazleton Area High School, Lion ambassadors, and the Schiavo scholars’ program volunteer at the event to celebrate AllOne Foundation's 10th anniversary.



The celebration began with a hands-on project at the Hazleton Integration Project (HIP), where volunteers prepared meals alongside the Soul Kitchen team. Staff from AllOne, students from Penn State Hazleton, Hazleton Area High School, Lion ambassadors, students in the Schiavo scholars’ program and community members came together to serve their neighbors. The effort served as a strong reminder of the foundation’s mission — to support the health and well-being of people across Northeastern and Northcentral Pennsylvania.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark this milestone,” said John W. Cosgrove, CEO of AllOne Foundation & Charities. “Showing up, working together, and investing in our communities — that’s what we’re all about.”

Since it began giving grants in 2016, AOF&C has awarded more than $45 million to over 400 nonprofits. These grants help tackle urgent issues like mental health, healthcare access, food insecurity, substance use recovery, and job training. Behind every dollar is a story of a life improved or even saved.

Bob Curry, Founding President of the Hazleton Integration Project, spoke with emotion as he reflected on HIP’s partnership with AllOne. HIP, which runs programs like Soul Kitchen and after-school care for kids, was one of the foundation’s first grant recipients.

“There is no other funder more committed than AllOne,” said Curry. “We have great ideas, but without their support, we couldn’t bring them to life.”

HIP alone has served over 700,000 meals through Soul Kitchen and provides vital services to local families — all made it possible thanks to help from organizations like AllOne.

The Hazleton Integration Project (HIP) has made significant strides in addressing food insecurity in the community. As of May 2024, HIP reported serving nearly 270,000 meals through its Eradicating Food Insecurity Initiative. Additionally, their monthly community dinners serve approximately 500 meals each. These efforts highlight HIP’s commitment to providing consistent and substantial support to those in need.

The March 21st event was just the beginning. AOF&C will continue to celebrate its anniversary with events and initiatives throughout the year, spotlighting the people and organizations it supports.

“It hasn’t stopped in 10 years, and it won’t,” Cosgrove said. “We keep asking, ‘Where can we do the most good?’ That question drives everything we do.”

To learn more about AllOne Foundation & Charities and their work, visit allonefoundations.org or contact John Cosgrove at 570-208-1200.