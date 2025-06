/ Adrian Quesada's new album comes out on Friday. (Courtesy of Jackie Lee Young)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Oscar and Grammy-nominated musician Adrian Quesada about his new album “Boleros Psicodélicos II,” out Friday. The album continues Quesada’s love affair with the balada style of music and features an array of collaborations with Latin artists.

