100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers develop back seat crash dummies

WBUR
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST

A few years ago, an influential vehicle safety group in the U.S. realized that while the front seats in cars have grown safer, the back seat has been neglected — a major problem, since that’s where families put their kids, and where rideshare passengers typically sit. They modified a test to address the problem, and they say it’s showing results already.

NPR’s Camila Domonoske reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR