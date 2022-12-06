Join us at the Scranton Cultural Center Saturday, November 4th for the World Premiere of a work commissioned by WVIA to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the NEPA Philharmonic and WVIA. Palma is a brand-new and charming composition that reimagines the magical folktale of a young Italian violinist, for whom the piece is named.

The music by composer Dr. Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia is narrated by WVIA’s legendary Erika Funke and brought to life by the NEPA Philharmonic musicians and their Music Director, Mélisse Brunet.

Assisted by the Abington Heights chorus and orchestra, Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love. Like any great journey, it captures the delight and discovery of audiences of all ages.

The concert will also include Rossini’s thrilling WIlliam Tell Overture, and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, an exhilarating and light-hearted explosion of sounds and color that takes us on a journey through the rolling hills of Italy. Ah Italia!