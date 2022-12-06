100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA’s mission is to educate, inspire, entertain and foster citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community. WVIA News strives to meet this mission by furnishing individuals with the relevant, civic information needed for thriving families, neighborhoods, and cities.

What we read and hear shapes how we understand the places we live in and come from. That’s why fact-based journalism is an essential tool for those seeking to inspire growth in our region.

WVIA News is filling critical information needs reporting on issues that impact the quality of life in our community.

Please join us for the WVIA News Journalism Summit: How non-profit journalism is essential for vibrant communities, Thursday, September 7th at 6pm at WVIA Public Media Studios.

W﻿e've assembled a panel of industry experts including Jim Brady, VP of Journalism at the Knight Foundation; Julie Sidoni, WVIA News Director; Evan Smith, Co-Founder & Senior Advisor of The Texas Tribune; and Award-Winning Journalist & Moderator Tracey Matisak.

A﻿ panel discussion with Q&A will begin at 6pm, and a wine, cheese, and hors d'oeuvres reception with the panelists will follow.

Jim Brady
Jim Brady, VP of Journalism at the Knight Foundation, is a digital media innovator whose experience ranges from leading major brands such as washingtonpost.com and Digital First Media to starting a company that built local news sites in three cities.

Read More
Julie Sidoni
Juile Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's News Director. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh. Julie has also spent nearly 20 years at WNEP-TV in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and as an anchor/reporter.

Read More
Evan Smith
Evan Smith is a senior advisor at Emerson Collective, whose media team he works with closely on initiatives that support the local news ecosystem around the country. He’s also a senior advisor at The Texas Tribune, the pioneering nonprofit digital news organization he cofounded in 2009.
Read More
Tracey Matisak
Tracey Matisak currently serves as the moderator of WVIA's award-winning Mind Over Matter series. With more than 30 years of major market television and radio experience, she has also anchored numerous special projects for WHYY-TV/PBS in Philadelphia.
Read More

Please provide us feedback ahead of the event so the panelists can address your specific questions.

Please scroll down inside the survey box if it gets cut off on your device.

Create your own user feedback survey
  1. overall decreased civic engagement.
  2. fewer citizens participating in the voting process.
  3. increased political polarization.
  4. fewer candidates running for office.
  5. increased local facilities violations.
  6. increased municipal borrowing costs.
  7. limited local government transparency.
  8. increased rates of infectious diseases.
  9. more environmental disasters.

Alternatively, when people have access to this trusted information, they are emboldened to make informed decisions, advance solutions, and work with one another to act.
WVIA is building and expanding our contributions to critical journalism for our community. Join us. Be part of the WVIA News movement.

WVIA is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization. Our WVIA News judgments are made independently – not based on or influenced by donors or any revenue source.

We do not give supporters the rights to assign, review or edit content. We value our investors that make our work possible and remain committed to complete independence in our content. Strengthening WVIA News, strengthens our communities.

*Source: democracyfund.org