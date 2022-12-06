WVIA’s mission is to educate, inspire, entertain and foster citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community. WVIA News strives to meet this mission by furnishing individuals with the relevant, civic information needed for thriving families, neighborhoods, and cities.

What we read and hear shapes how we understand the places we live in and come from. That’s why fact-based journalism is an essential tool for those seeking to inspire growth in our region.

WVIA News is filling critical information needs reporting on issues that impact the quality of life in our community.

Please join us for the WVIA News Journalism Summit: How non-profit journalism is essential for vibrant communities, Thursday, September 7th at 6pm at WVIA Public Media Studios.

W﻿e've assembled a panel of industry experts including Jim Brady, VP of Journalism at the Knight Foundation; Julie Sidoni, WVIA News Director; Evan Smith, Co-Founder & Senior Advisor of The Texas Tribune; and Award-Winning Journalist & Moderator Tracey Matisak.

A﻿ panel discussion with Q&A will begin at 6pm, and a wine, cheese, and hors d'oeuvres reception with the panelists will follow.