WVIA’s mission is to educate, inspire, entertain and foster citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community. WVIA News strives to meet this mission by furnishing individuals with the relevant, civic information needed for thriving families, neighborhoods, and cities.
What we read and hear shapes how we understand the places we live in and come from. That’s why fact-based journalism is an essential tool for those seeking to inspire growth in our region.
WVIA News is filling critical information needs reporting on issues that impact the quality of life in our community.
Please join us for the WVIA News Journalism Summit: How non-profit journalism is essential for vibrant communities, Thursday, September 7th at 6pm at WVIA Public Media Studios.
We've assembled a panel of industry experts including Jim Brady, VP of Journalism at the Knight Foundation; Julie Sidoni, WVIA News Director; Evan Smith, Co-Founder & Senior Advisor of The Texas Tribune; and Award-Winning Journalist & Moderator Tracey Matisak.
A panel discussion with Q&A will begin at 6pm, and a wine, cheese, and hors d'oeuvres reception with the panelists will follow.
- overall decreased civic engagement.
- fewer citizens participating in the voting process.
- increased political polarization.
- fewer candidates running for office.
- increased local facilities violations.
- increased municipal borrowing costs.
- limited local government transparency.
- increased rates of infectious diseases.
- more environmental disasters.
Alternatively, when people have access to this trusted information, they are emboldened to make informed decisions, advance solutions, and work with one another to act.
WVIA is building and expanding our contributions to critical journalism for our community. Join us. Be part of the WVIA News movement.
WVIA is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization. Our WVIA News judgments are made independently – not based on or influenced by donors or any revenue source.
We do not give supporters the rights to assign, review or edit content. We value our investors that make our work possible and remain committed to complete independence in our content. Strengthening WVIA News, strengthens our communities.
