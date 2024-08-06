100 WVIA Way
Leonardo da Vinci

A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon. Premiering Monday, November 18th on WVIA TV.

A 15th century polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci created some of the most revered works of art of all time, but his artistic endeavors often seemed peripheral to his pursuits in science and engineering. Through his paintings and thousands of pages of drawings and writings, Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.

Watch 0:30
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 0:30
Reserve Seats for Upcoming Events
  • Leonardo da Vinci Screening and Student Art Show
    View a screening of Ken Burns' latest documentary Leonardo da Vinci, browse the beautiful Leonardo-inspired artwork by and hear from Hazleton Integration Project students in a post-screening Q&A.
