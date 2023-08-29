Up First briefing: Florida evacuations; summer COVID wave; how to beat jet lag
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
Florida's Gulf Coast residents are evacuating as the state prepares for Idalia. The storm grew to a Category 1 hurricane this morning and will intensify before landfall.
The U.S. is seeing a summer wave of new COVID cases. I'm recovering after getting it for the first time last week Though most people aren't getting severely sick, hospitalizations are up, and schools are encouraging students to wear masks again.
A 20-year-old man in Uganda has become the first person to be charged with "aggravated homosexuality, an offense punishable by death under the country's anti-LGBTQ+ law.
The Navy, Army and Marine Corps are without top leaders after Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville put an indefinite hold on Senate confirmations. The Pentagon says 301 nominations for admirals and generals are in limbo. The number could swell to 650. Sen. Tuberville wants the military to change its policy of reimbursing servicemembers for travel to get reproductive care, including abortions.
Picture show
NPR's Malaika Gharib spent summers in the mid-'90s in Egypt, where her dad lived. Air conditioners weren't standard then, so she'd have to find ways to cope with the heat. Gharib's comic describes how residents used to stay cool — and why it's longer enough today.
Life advice
It's not too late for one last summer trip — especially with the long weekend coming up for Labor Day. Don't let jet lag ruin your next vacation. NPR's globetrotting international desk journalists give their best tips for preventing jet lag.
3 things to know before you go
Scientists have genetically altered some hummingbird bobtail squid to be almost transparent. The squids will give researchers a new way to study the animal's biology.
Voting is open for the U.K.'s Tree of the Year Contest. One winner will be crowned among 13 iconic trees. The winning tree will represent the U.K. in Europe's Tree of the Year contest.
More than 100 athletes who participated in California's Tough Mudder obstacle course race have become sick with a possible bacteria infection. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, muscle pain and a distinct rash that includes boils. (via KQED)
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.