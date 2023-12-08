Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Peyton Place' and 'Love Story,' dies at 82

Ryan O'Neal, an Oscar-nominated actor who starred in the soap opera Peyton Place and the 1970s films Paper Moon and What's Up, Doc?, died on Friday. He was 82. His death was confirmed by his son in a post on social media.

"My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick O'Neal wrote on Instagram. "My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."

He did not list a cause of death.

Ryan O'Neal's star rose in 1964 after landing his breakout role as Rodney Harrington in the ABC nighttime soap Peyton Place. O'Neal was known as a heartthrob, especially from his turn in the 1970 box office hit Love Story, for which he earned his Oscar nod. His other notable movie roles include Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far and The Driver.

From 2005 to 2017, he had a recurring role on the Fox series Bones as the father of the lead character.

Before starting his acting career, the Los-Angeles native trained to become a professional boxer. He competed in two Golden Gloves championships in 1956 and 1957, according to the biography page on his website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

