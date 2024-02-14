House votes to impeach Mayorkas; Democrats flip George Santos' seat

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The House voted along party lines last night to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He's the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years. Mayorkas is accused of a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" in enforcing border policies.

Democrats argue that Republicans have a policy disagreement with the White House, and the impeachment is politically motivated, NPR's Ximena Bustillo tells Up First today. She adds that Republicans have no way to change laws without a Senate majority or control of the White House, so they've instead focused on investigations and oversight as a way to follow through on their promises to hold the Biden administration accountable.



Meanwhile, former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is heading back to Congress. Last night, he won New York's special election to replace former GOP Rep. George Santos. Santos was expelled from the House last year after he was indicted on 13 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. Suozzi's win further narrows Republicans' razor-thin majority in the House. Here are five takeaways from last night's vote.

After millions of people voted in Indonesia's presidential and legislative elections, exit polls suggest the country's defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, is in the lead for president, ahead of governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Though Subianto has the current president's backing, he also has a record of human rights violations. He was discharged from military service for his role in kidnapping and killing political activists and has been accused of buying votes and intimidating critics.

The scale of the election made it closely watched around the world, according to NPR's Anthony Kuhn. Indonesia is the world's third-largest democracy and Southeast Asia's largest economy. After a 32-year dictatorship, it's had a fledgling democracy of about 25 years. "When people look to see where democracy is advancing or retreating, Indonesia's an important case," Kuhn reports.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be reconsidering its COVID-19 isolation guidance, according to a report from The Washington Post quoting unnamed CDC officials. People who test positive are currently advised to stay home for at least five days. Some states, like California and Oregon, have implemented guidelines that allow people to go to work or school if they test positive but have mild or no symptoms. The CDC has not confirmed a change to guidance.

Today's listen

Mateusz Slodkowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Lovers of winter swimming draw a heart as they pose lying on the icy beach after swimming in the icy water of the Baltic Sea in Gdansk, Poland, on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2021.

Did the day you met your partner unfold like a romantic film? This Valentine's Day, NPR has collected some of the most unique love stories from NPR's readers.

Daisy and Brian Giunta compete every anniversary to see who can give each other the worst gift. Their "most hated" gifts bring joy to their teenage children and friends alike.

to see who can give each other the worst gift. Their "most hated" gifts bring joy to their teenage children and friends alike. Leslie Green's husband, Joe, died in 2020 of pancreatic cancer — but it's not the end of their story. Before he died, he wrote and pre-addressed 17 years of Valentine's Day cards and 11 years of birthday cards for her.

Before he died, he wrote and pre-addressed 17 years of Valentine's Day cards and 11 years of birthday cards for her. Karen Morris reluctantly attended a party for single gay men as a wingwoman for her friend. There, she met the only other woman at the event, who would later become her wife.



Can't get enough of the love? Listen to more love stories from NPR readers exclusively on the NPR One app.

Life advice

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images / Getty Images While the ways to connect are evolving, two dating coaches say the goal is still to get off the chats and actually go on dates.

It can be hard out there for those who don't have a Valentine yet. Technology, generational differences and burnout have changed dating habits. Two dating coaches break down the trends to help you navigate the dating scene.

Speed dating is making a comeback. Focus on who piques your curiosity and give people the benefit of the doubt at these events.

Focus on who piques your curiosity and give people the benefit of the doubt at these events. AI can help you fill out your dating app profile and pick out your best photos. But don't use them to alter your images.

and pick out your best photos. But don't use them to alter your images. More couples are "living apart together" rather than moving in. Communication is key to finding what works for you.

3 things to know before you go

Richard Drew / AP / AP Grover, pictured on "Sesame Street" in 2011, announced on Monday that one of his many jobs is in journalism. The social media response underscored the precarious state of the industry.

Another Sesame Street muppet has gone viral. Grover, he self-described "cute, furry little monster," tweeted about his reporting job. He was soon bombarded by jokes about journalism layoffs. Kansas City could see at least a million fans celebrating back-to-back Super Bowl wins today. Stay updated on the parade with KCUR's live blog. Nisreen Shehade was working in a dentist's office before the war in Gaza began. After her home was destroyed and she lost her job, the self-taught baker now documents on social media how she's surviving in Gaza through baking.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

