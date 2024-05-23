The Spring housing market is competitive; how cycling helps your joints

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

It's tough out there for people looking to buy a home. It's a seller's market — and there aren't very many sellers. Home sales fell last month even as the price of homes climbed to a record high. High mortgage rates have kept buyers on the sidelines and discouraged sellers who currently have cheaper loans and don't want to give them up.

Steven Senne / AP / AP Home sales fell last month even as the price of homes climbed to a record high.

🎧 NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First that the few homes that are on the market are like the "last donut in the office break room." His advice for those looking for a house in this market? Start with your best offer and prepare to move fast. "The people who drag their feet or aren’t prepared to make an offer or get cold feet after they already make that initial offer, that’s the ones that get burned in the end," Nashville realtor Jack Gaughan tells him.



Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plans to vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Haley's remarks at an event at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington D.C., were the first on the matter since she dropped out of the presidential race in March. During her campaign, Haley described Trump as “unhinged” and full of “chaos.” At the Hudson Institute, she reiterated that it was now up to Trump to reach out and earn the support of the people who would have voted for her and "not assume that they're just gonna be with him."

About 1 in 9 children in the U.S. between the ages of 3 and 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to a new CDC report. Researchers found that one million more kids and adolescents were diagnosed with ADHD in 2022 than in 2016. The organization says attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is an "expanding public health concern." The report also reveals a narrowing difference between the number of boys and girls diagnosed with the disorder. Boys have long been diagnosed with ADHD at two and a half times the rate of girls. The growing awareness of ADHD and how it manifests differently in children can help explain why more girls are getting diagnoses.

How to thrive as you age

PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images / Getty Images A large new study shows people who bike have less knee pain and arthritis than those who do not.

How to Thrive as You Age

is a special series from NPR's Allison Aubrey about the secrets and science of longevity.

May is National Bike Month. If you're an avid cyclist, there's good news for you: A new study finds that people who bike regularly are significantly less likely to have osteoarthritis or experience knee pain by age 65 compared to people who don’t bike. The study adds to the body of evidence supporting the health benefits of cycling, including strengthening the immune system and helping you live longer.

🚲 Cycling is low impact and can help build leg muscles around the knee, helping to protect the joint.

and can help build leg muscles around the knee, helping to protect the joint. 🚲 The rhythmic motion of pedaling can also help lubricate the knee joint by moving synovial fluid — the viscous, egg-white-like liquid in joints that helps reduce friction and absorb shock.

lubricate the knee joint by moving synovial fluid — the viscous, egg-white-like liquid in joints that helps reduce friction and absorb shock. 🚲 There is still a risk of injury with biking, though. Cyclists should understand the risk of overuse injuries as well as the importance of technique and getting a properly fitting bike.

Deep dive

Hilary Fung / NPR / NPR

Next month will mark two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, abortion access has been in a constant state of flux. While some states enact new bans, others are implementing new protections. Here are six things to know about abortion laws heading into November's election:

➡️ About half of states restrict abortion. Fourteen states have total bans, with very limited exceptions in cases such as rape or to save the life or health of the mother.

Fourteen states have total bans, with very limited exceptions in cases such as rape or to save the life or health of the mother. ➡️ Many hospital systems in states with abortion bans are having problems recruiting doctors.

recruiting doctors. ➡️ Abortions are actually increasing nationally. The rise of telehealth plays a major factor.

The rise of telehealth plays a major factor. ➡️ Some states that heavily regulated abortions while Roe v. Wade was still in effect, including Michigan, Colorado, California and Minnesota, have now made moves to make abortion access easier.

while was still in effect, including Michigan, Colorado, California and Minnesota, have now made moves to make abortion access easier. ➡️ "Shield laws" protect doctors and nurses i n states where abortion is legal from being prosecuted across state lines if they provide an abortion to someone who has traveled from another state.

n states where abortion is legal from being prosecuted across state lines if they provide an abortion to someone who has traveled from another state. ➡️ Two more Supreme Court cases could further shake up abortion access in the U.S.

3 things to know before you go

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images / Getty Images A sixth lawsuit against the rap mogul alleges that he drugged a model before assaulting her.

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of another sexual assault. Model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit claiming he coerced and sexually abused her in 2003. Graduates at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth left their commencement ceremony with more than just diplomas. One of the speakers, a billionaire philanthropist, gave each student $1,000 — with the caveat that they must donate half of it. Several people in Florida are suing Hershey for false advertising on Reese's products. The suit alleges that designs displayed on some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were misleading to customers.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

Copyright 2024 NPR