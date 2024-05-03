100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Which celebrity feud escalated this week? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: Drake, SpongeBob, Kristi Noem
Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images
From left: Drake, SpongeBob, Kristi Noem

This week, students and former presidents loudly protested. Abortion bans were repealed and went into effect. There were questions: Who's this guy? Who will pay? Why are these so bad? And what is May Day, other than a day in May?

In other quiz news, our friends at Goats and Soda have put together a test of your pathogen transmission knowledge. It's difficult! Come back here for an easier go ... if you've been paying attention, that is.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...
Arts
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.