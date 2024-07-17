100 WVIA Way
Here are the 2024 Emmy nominations

By Clare Lombardo,
Beth Novey
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:36 AM EDT

Updated July 17, 2024 at 12:21 PM ET

The Television Academy announced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Shogun leads nominations with 25 on the drama side, while The Bear brought in a comedy category record of 23.

Winners will be announced at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale 
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding drama series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, Hijack 
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans 
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

