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The enduring influence of salsa great Celia Cruz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

The Smithsonian Institution has a new exhibit documenting the history of salsa music in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ranald Woodaman from the National Museum of the American Latino about a centerpiece of the exhibit: a pair of red high heels worn by Celia Cruz.

A dress worn by Celia Cruz. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)
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A dress worn by Celia Cruz. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom