High-End Store Specializes in 1950s-Style Jeans

Now, let's talk about a high-end denim store half a world away from North Carolina in Kobe, Japan. The store is called The Real McCoy, which is our last word in business today.

The owner tells The Wall Street Journal he fell in love with blue jeans while traveling the U.S. in his youth. He calls them, quote, "the garment that conquered the world."

INSKEEP: And also, his imagination. His store specializes in simple 1950s-style jeans with, of course, some alterations. And because he's tapping into a Japanese subculture obsessed by 1950s Americana, he is able to charge prices that are not from the '50s at all.

MONTAGNE: Three-hundred-and-fifty bucks a pair.

